SK seeks new talent at US forums

SK is hosting two forums called the “2017 SK Global Forum” in both areas, introducing its global accomplishments and future vision while recruiting new talent.
|SK Supex Council’s energy and chemical committee President Kim Jun speaks at the 2017 SK Global Forum at The Westin Jersey City Newport Hotel in New Jersey, Saturday. (SK Group)
The first forum took place in New Jersey at The Westin Jersey City Newport Hotel on Saturday, led by SK Supex Council’s energy and chemical committee President Kim Jun and talent development committee President So Jin-woo.
The second forum will be held at the Santa Clara Marriott in California on Thursday (local time). Researchers and business developers in Silicon Valley as well as students from top universities will be invited to discuss new technological trends driving the “fourth industrial revolution.”
The forum will be led by Park Sung-wook, the head of SK Supex Council’s ICT technology development committee, and So.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)