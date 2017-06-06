‘Okja’ stars Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun to visit Korea despite Netflix controversy

Hollywood actors Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito and Daniel Henshall will be present at the red carpet event for “Okja” at Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo Times Square mall Tuesday at 7 p.m., Netflix announced Tuesday.
The film’s Korean cast members Ahn Seo-hyun, Byun Hee-bong and Choi Woo-sik will also attend the event.
Swinton, Yeun, Esposito, Ahn and Byun will participate in a press conference on June 14 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, alongside the film’s director Bong Joon-ho.
A press screening for the film will take place Monday at Daehan Cinema, a historic theater in Seoul’s film hub, the Chungmuro district.
|From left to right: Byun Hee-bong, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton, Ahn Seo-Hyun, Bong Joon-Ho, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Jake Gyllenhaal and Devon Bostic arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film “Okja” during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 19. (UPI-Yonhap)
Korean promotions for “Okja” are set to go forward despite Netflix becoming embroiled in a controversy surrounding its decision to release the film simultaneously on its streaming platform and in Korean cinemas.
Korea’s largest cinema chain CGV has announced it will not screen “Okja” unless Netflix agrees to postpone online streaming until after the film’s theatrical release. Other major chains Lotte Cinema and Megabox are also deliberating over the matter.
The fantasy adventure film portrays 13-year-old Ahn as country girl Mija, who befriends genetically modified super-pig Okja. Swinton stars as the CEO of the gigantic corporation responsible for creating Okja.
The film, distributed here by Next Entertainment World, is tentatively slated for release in Korean and American theaters on June 29. It will become available online on Netflix in some 190 countries that day.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)