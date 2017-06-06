2PM’s Junho to release ‘2017 S/S’ in Japan next month

Album image for “2017 S/S” (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop boy band 2PM’s Junho will drop his fifth solo album “2017 S/S” in Japan on July 26, according to his agency on Tuesday.The artist has been releasing special albums every summer since 2013 and topped the Oricon’s Daily chart in July 2016.“’2017 S/S’ will be part of his summer project. ‘S/S’ stands for ‘Summer Stream,’” JYP Entertainment said. “The lead track for the album is ‘Ice Cream,’ which will remind people of fresh summer.”The pop-dance song compares and describes the singer’s charms through various ice cream toppings.Prior to the album release, Junho will showcase the lead track at “Avalon” through Japanese J-Wave radio station on June 15.At the same time, Junho will kickstart his solo Japan tour, starting in Fukouka on July 1 and performing a total of 12 times in five cities. Junho will wrap up the tour in Nagoya on Aug. 6. Meanwhile, tickets for the concert are sold out.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)