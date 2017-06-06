US nuclear-powered attack submarine visits Busan port

A US nuclear-powered attack submarine arrived in the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday in what appears to be another show of Washington's military might amid North Korea's continued saber-rattling.



The 6,900-ton USS Cheyenne whose home port is Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, entered the ROK (Republic of Korea) Fleet Command in the city, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul, in the morning.



The USS Cheyenne, a US nuclear-powered attack submarine, enters the ROK Fleet Command in Busan, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 6, 2017. (Yonhap)

The purpose of its visit is to have its crew take a rest and replenish supplies, a military official here said, declining to be named. The submarine has no plan to engage in any joint maneuvers with the South Korean Navy, the official added.The submarine's visit came amid heightened military tensions caused by Pyongyang's relentless missile provocations, for which the UN Security Council adopted a fresh sanctions resolution last week.The 110.3-meter-long submarine carries some 130 personnel and is equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of some 3,100 kilometers and Harpoon ship-to-ship missiles with a range of some 130 km.Built in 1996, it has participated in various military operations, including Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. (Yonhap)