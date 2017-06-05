Moon condemns terror attack in London

President Moon Jae-in on Monday condemned the apparent terrorist attack in London, calling it a "cruel" and "inhumane" crime.



"The series of terrorist attacks that took place in London was an act of crime committed against innocent civilians and children," Moon wrote on his Facebook account. "War and terrorism, especially attacks targeting civilians like the latest incident, cannot be justified under any cause."



"I and the people of South Korea are outraged about this inhumane crime," he said. "We pray for the victims and offer our deep condolences to the bereaved families."



"Despite this cruel crime that makes us question the humanity, we have to continue with our lives," Moon added. "We will band together despite this inhumane attack and heartbreaking sacrifices, and not lose our faith in humanity."



The attack took place late Saturday on London Bridge where a vehicle veered off the road and ran over pedestrians. At least seven people have been confirmed dead and dozens more have been injured. (Yonhap)