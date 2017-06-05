Parliament to hold confirmation hearings for minister nominees next week

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings next week for President Moon Jae-in's four minister nominees from the ruling party, officials said Monday.



The parliamentary committees will soon adopt plans to hold respective hearings for Interior Minister-nominee Kim Boo-kyum, Maritime Minister-nominee Kim Young-choon and Culture Minister-nominee Do Jong-hwan on June 14, according to the officials of the Democratic Party. The hearing for Transport Minister-nominee Kim Hyun-mee will be held the next day.



They plan to carry out one-day hearings for the nominees and submit reports the following day, the officials said. (Yonhap)