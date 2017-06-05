S. Korean man stabbed by strangers in Indonesia

A South Korean man has been stabbed by two unidentified assailants in Jakarta, local police said Monday.



The assailants, presumed to be Indonesians, attacked the 28-year-old victim in the northern neighborhood of Kelapa Gading at 1 a.m. Sunday, they said.



The Korean man, whose identity was withheld, is known to have entered Indonesia on Saturday night and was out to buy something after checking in at a hotel in the neighborhood.



"The victim was robbed of his cell phone and returned to the hotel to seek help after being stabbed in the back multiple times," a police official said. "He is currently hospitalized, but is not in critical condition."



The South Korean Embassy in Indonesia said a probe has been launched after it reported the case to the police. The embassy said it was notified of the incident by the hospital. (Yonhap)