Asiana Airlines offers ‘royal business’ service

(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines is offering business travelers on B747s the choice of flying in first-class seats for an additional fee, according to the airline Monday.The airline does not offer first-class cabins on flights other than New York, Los Angeles and Frankfurt routes, which utilize the A380. However, the B747s are fitted with 10 first-class seats that can be used by business travelers who choose to upgrade to royal business.The upgrade costs 50,000 won ($45) one-way for flights to Japan, China and Northeast Asia, and 100,000 won for flights to Southeast Asia.The service only offers first-class seats, with other services and mileage points following business class standards.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)