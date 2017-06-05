Asiana Airlines offers ‘royal business’ service

|(Asiana Airlines)
The airline does not offer first-class cabins on flights other than New York, Los Angeles and Frankfurt routes, which utilize the A380. However, the B747s are fitted with 10 first-class seats that can be used by business travelers who choose to upgrade to royal business.
The upgrade costs 50,000 won ($45) one-way for flights to Japan, China and Northeast Asia, and 100,000 won for flights to Southeast Asia.
The service only offers first-class seats, with other services and mileage points following business class standards.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)