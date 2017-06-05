BAT completes Sacheon factory expansion

|BAT's factory in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province (BAT)
“The manufacturing facility has also been expanded to support the growth of BAT’s tobacco heating product, Glo and with the intention of South Korea becoming a key export hub for BAT in Asia,” the company said.
With the new 200 billion won ($179 million) expansion, BAT Korea will be able to produce approximately 40 billion combustible cigarettes annually and become a global manufacturing hub for Neostiks, the tobacco sticks used for Glo.
BAT has become the first tobacco manufacturer with production plants in Korea that can produce tobacco sticks for heated tobacco products.
Glo is expected to be released in Korea in August.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)