Top security adviser to Moon resigns

Kim Ki-jung, vice chief of the National Security Office, stepped down Monday amid allegations on his misconduct while teaching at a top Seoul university.



Cheong Wa Dae cited his failing health due to overwork as the main reason behind his resignation, saying he is currently in a hospital. But there have been rumors that the political science professor at Yonsei University has been accused of sexual misbehavior over which some civic women’s rights groups have expressed opposition to his appointment.





Kim Ki-jung (Yonhap)