Bucheon Film Fest to spotlight actress Jeon Do-yeon

“The exhibition will screen the major works from Jeon Do-yeon’s 20 years of acting onscreen. It will feature a press conference, a discussion with viewers, an exhibition of posters and stills from her films, and a booklet of Jeon‘s acting career,” said BIFAN in a statement.
|Poster for Jeon Do-yeon’s special exhibition at BIFAN (BIFAN)
Jeon debuted with the 1997 drama film “The Contact” and has since led a prolific and varied career. Her major works include “No Blood No Tears” (2002), “My Mother, the Mermaid” (2004), “The Housemaid” (2010), “Countdown” (2011) and “The Shameless” (2015). Jeon won best actress at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in director Lee Chang-dong’s “Secret Sunshine.”
BIFAN will run for 11 days starting July 13.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)