Parties agree to push for resolution on reunions of separated families

The ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to push for a resolution calling for the reunions of families separated across the inter-Korean border in time for Aug. 15 Liberation Day, party officials said.



The agreement came during a meeting among National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun and the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and two minor opposition parties. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party boycotted the talks to protest the parliament's passage last week of the confirmation motion for Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.





Political leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun (2nd from R), gather for a meeting at Chung`s office in the National Assembly in Seoul on June 5, 2017. (Yonhap)

The reunions of divided families have not been held since October 2015 due to heightened tensions caused by Pyongyang's unceasing provocations, including two nuclear tests last year.During the meeting, the floor leaders also agreed to set up a subpanel under the parliament's house steering committee to craft clear standards for vetting top government office nominees and improving the parliamentary hearing system.Some of President Moon Jae-in's picks for senior posts have been dogged by allegations of irregularities, including false address registration and real estate speculation. (Yonhap)