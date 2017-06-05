[Graphic News] Three major broadcasters start UHD broadcasting

South Korea’s three major local broadcasters -- MBC, KBS and SBS -- started ultrahigh-definition broadcasting for the region in and around Seoul last week.UHD broadcasts provide four times the resolution of current high-definition broadcasts, officials said. Viewers can also use Internet Protocol-based services when they connect their TVs to the internet.However, they have to purchase a separate set-top box as UHD TVs manufactured by local TV makers have so far been based on the DVB-T2 broadcasting standard.