Stocks open higher, set new record

South Korean stocks opened higher Monday to reach a new record during the trading session.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 3.13 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,374.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The KOSPI reached 2,376.83 at one point, setting a new record in terms of during-session figures.



Tech shares traded mixed, with Samsung Electronics advancing 0.22 percent and SK hynix losing 0.53 percent.



Top carmaker Hyundai Motors rose 0.92 percent, while its sister Kia Motors remained unchanged.



The local currency was trading at 1,117.00 won against the US dollar, up 4.80 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)