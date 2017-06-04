Longest on-base streak in S. Korean baseball ends at 86

The longest on-base streak in South Korean baseball came to an end at 86 games on Sunday.



Kim Tae-kyun of the Hanwha Eagles went 0-for-4 in a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game against the SK Wyverns at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.



Kim had been on base in each of his past 86 games, a KBO record by 23.



Batting cleanup as designated hitter, Kim grounded out in his first three times up. Then in what turned out to be his final plate appearance of the day in the eighth, Kim hit a fly ball to left field. The Eagles lost the game 7-4.



The major league record for the longest on-base streak is 84 games by Ted Williams in 1949.



Kim's streak began on Aug. 7 last year. In 87 games since that point, Kim batted .386 with 20 home runs while drawing 55 walks and getting hit by a pitch three times.



Kim said after the game he was more disappointed with the team's loss than the end of his record streak.



"The streak was going to end at some point," he said. "It's disappointing, but this is not the end of the season. I'll take every plate appearance seriously and contribute to the team's victories." (Yonhap)