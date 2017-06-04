N. Korea rejects latest UNSC resolution, vows to continue

North Korea Sunday rejected the latest sanctions resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council over the North's several ballistic missile tests, pledging to continue on with its nuclear development.



"The DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a strong condemnation and rejection to the UNSC's another campaign of sanctions as it is a crafty hostile act with the purpose of putting a curb on the DPRK's buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency.



"It is a fatal miscalculation if the countries, which have had a hand in the frame-up of the 'sanctions resolution,' would even think that they can delay or hold in check the eye-opening development of the DPRK's nuclear forces even for a moment," the statement said. DPRK is an acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



"They would squarely see that their mean and indiscreet act would go in just opposite direction to what they want for."



The statement came after the UNSC voted unanimously on Friday (New York time) to adopt Resolution 2356 to sanction more North Korean officials and entities after the communist country carried out a series of defiant missile tests.



The repeated successful missile tests by the North demonstrated steady progress in the country's pursuit of a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland of the US.



The foreign ministry repeated its claim that the country's nuclear buildup is an "all too natural exercise of its sovereignty" to thwart US hostility, adding that it is also to "ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula."



Also referring to South Korea and the US' policy to seek dialogue with North Korea along with pressure, the statement said "it does not make any sense to profess about dialogue with unjust preconditions attached and by applying maximum pressure."



"No matter what others say, whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces ... and will move forward towards the final victory," the North said.



North Korea's "ultra precision and diversified Juche Rocket" will continue to thunder and skyrocket in full blast in numbers and in succession until the US and other like-minded countries take their "right choices," it added. (Yonhap)