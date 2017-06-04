N. Korea rejects latest UNSC resolution, vows to continue nuclear buildup

North Korea Sunday rejected the latest sanctions resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the North's several ballistic missile tests, pledging to continue on with its nuclear development.



"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs resolutely denounces and squarely rejects the U.S.



and the UNSC's anti-North Korea sanctions, which is a vile act of hostility aimed at hampering our nuclear buildup and economically strangling us," the ministry said in a statement carried by the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"It's a complete miscalculation if the fabricators of the sanctions resolution think it could delay or block our successful nuclear buildup," it also said.



The statement came after the UNSC voted unanimously on Friday (New York time) to adopt Resolution 2356 to sanction more North Korean officials and entities after the communist country carried out a series of defiant missile tests. (Yonhap)