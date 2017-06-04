Park Myung-soo’s wife makes appearance on ‘Infinite Challenge’

|Park Myung-soo (left) and his wife Han Soo-min appeared on Saturday‘s episode of MBC‘s “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC’s Infinite Challenge)
“My wife is very talented. She dances well and is always full of energy,” said Park, affectionately supporting Han by her side during the interview.
Han also proved herself as a voluble speaker, discussing Park’s role in “Infinite Challenge” and making a witty acrostic poem using Park’s name. She even expressed her willingness to appear on TV shows, saying, “I know that my husband has a tough job, but I think I can endure it. I’d also like to shoot an ad for a supermarket someday.”
A dermatologist, Han tied the knot with Park in May 2008. The couple had their first daughter Min-seo in October the same year.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)