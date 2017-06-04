Longest on-base streak in S. Korean baseball ends at 86

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Television

Park Myung-soo’s wife makes appearance on ‘Infinite Challenge’

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-04 18:49
Updated : 2017-06-04 18:52

Comedian Park Myung-soo’s wife Han Soo-min made a surprise appearance on MBC’s variety show “Infinite Challenge."

Park Myung-soo (left) and his wife Han Soo-min appeared on Saturday‘s episode of MBC‘s “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC’s Infinite Challenge)
In Saturday’s episode of the show, cast member Haha was seen patrolling Mapo-gu in Seoul, as he took on a role of a fake sheriff for the program. He was tipped off that his wife, singer Byul, was singing at nearby noraebang with Park’s wife. Han was immediately brought to the studio, where Park and Han both had an impromptu interview with staff.

“My wife is very talented. She dances well and is always full of energy,” said Park, affectionately supporting Han by her side during the interview.

Han also proved herself as a voluble speaker, discussing Park’s role in “Infinite Challenge” and making a witty acrostic poem using Park’s name. She even expressed her willingness to appear on TV shows, saying, “I know that my husband has a tough job, but I think I can endure it. I’d also like to shoot an ad for a supermarket someday.”

A dermatologist, Han tied the knot with Park in May 2008. The couple had their first daughter Min-seo in October the same year.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]