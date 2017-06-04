Longest on-base streak in S. Korean baseball ends at 86

Nine Muses reveals tracklist for upcoming EP

Published : 2017-06-04 18:43
Updated : 2017-06-04 18:43

A tracklist for Nine Muses’ upcoming EP “Muses Diary Part2: Identity” has been revealed. 

Promotional photos for Nine Muses‘ upcoming EP “Muses Diary Part2: Identity” (Star Empire Entertainment)
A total of six songs, including the lead track “Remember,” are on the tracklist that was released by the group’s agency Star Empire Entertainment Saturday. The new EP marks the group’s first release since its fifth EP “Lost” in November 2015.

“The lead track ‘Remember’ touches upon the emotions that come after a break-up, paired with a mixture of vintage guitar tunes and modern sounds,” said an agency official.

“The upcoming album will show the group’s ‘identity,’ just like its title.”

Nine Muses initially debuted as a 9-member group in 2010, but was sized down to a four-member sub-unit group called Nine Muses A that debuted in August last year with members Kyungli, Hyemi, Sojin, and Keumjo.

The upcoming album will feature the same four members of Nine Muses A, but with the group’s original name Nine Muses.

“Muses Diary Part2: Identity” is set to be released on June 19.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

