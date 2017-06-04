Hong Joon-pyo returns home to vie for conservative leadership

Dubbed as “Hong Trump” for his outspoken rhetoric and hardline conservative remarks, Hong took 24 percent of the vote in the May 9 presidential election, finishing second after President Moon Jae-in.
|(Yonhap)
“A sweeping party reform is a must to regain people’s trust,” Hong posted on Facebook before heading back home.
The Liberty Korea Party, which has been the “ruling party” for the last decade, is suffering from dwindling public support. A recent poll put its support rating at just 8 percent, the lowest in its history, on par with two much smaller parties – People’s Party with 40 seats and Bareun Party with 20 seats.
Hong, while in the US, has vowed to rebuild Liberty Korea Party with a powerful leadership system. The party’s national convention and leadership contest is slated for July 3.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)