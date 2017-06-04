[News Focus] Moon has more targets in military

Former Cheong Wa Dae chief security officer Kim Kwan-jin and incumbent Defense Minister Han Min-koo -- a once powerful pair in South Korea's military hierarcy -- are under investigation for not relaying highly sensitive information to the new administration.



But the issue is only the beginning of trouble for the country’s military brass.

President Moon looks set to push ahead with his ideas to reform the military and eradicate corruption -- in particular the dubious connections between the military procurement agency and arms vendors.



“We have to use (the ongoing THAAD scandal) as an opportunity to root out irregularities in military acquisition deals that have brought enormous disappointment to the people,” said Rep. Kim Young-ho of Moon’s governing Democratic Party who is a member of the parliamentary defense committee.





Former security chief Kim Kwan-jin(left) and President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap

Defense Minister Han Min-koo (left) and Kim Kwang-jin (second from right), former President Park Geun-hye’s chief security adviser, is seen with President Moon Jae-in (right). Yonhap

Lockheed Martin`s F-35 stealth fighter. Yonhap