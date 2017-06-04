Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Busan

(Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Sunday it has confirmed a case of a highly pathogenic avian flu in the southern port city of Busan.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it reached the conclusion after conducting detailed tests on a poultry farm with 6,000 birds.The farm had purchased 650 Korean Ogol Chickens last month from Gunsan in the country's southwestern region. Some of the birds died off suddenly, which caused quarantine officials to check the farm.The ministry is set to conduct a more comprehensive probe while culling all birds at the infected farm as well as restricting movement in the area to contain further outbreaks.Up till Sunday, poultry from Gunsan was sold to Busan, Jeju, Paju and Yangsan. The government is currently seeking to find out if birds originated from the city had been shipped to other regions as well.An official from the ministry said it has confirmed the major destination of chickens from Gunsan, but it will still take time to find all the buyers, particularly those that did not buy a lot of birds.South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju also said earlier in the day that culled some 10,000 chickens and ducks, amid concerns over the spread of avian influenza. (Yonhap)