Cheong Wa Dae says distribution at worst levels and worsening, causing long-term problems

The country's distribution of national wealth is at its worst levels and is continuing to deteriorate, a senior presidential official said Sunday, saying the issue is also causing long-term problems such as economic polarization that require immediate policy initiatives.



Chang Ha-sung, the chief presidential secretary for economic policies, said the government sought to devise and use a supplementary budget to create new jobs as part of efforts to address the issue of distribution.



Chief presidential secretary for economic policies, Chang Ha-sung (Yonhap)

The government was expected to announce its bill on the supplementary budget following approval by the Cabinet on Monday.The extra budget is said to be worth 10 trillion won ($8.9 billion)."The government left out most programs that only meet the interest of certain groups or regions in the extra budget, which is largely planned to increase the number of government officials and expand jobs in areas that are closely related to the livelihood of ordinary people such as those in the social services sector," Chang told reporters. (Yonhap)