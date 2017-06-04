DSME launches first icebreaking LNG ship in Russia

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s shipbuilding technology has launched the world’s first ice-breaking liquefied natural gas carrier in St. Petersburg, Russia.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Park Dae-bong and DSME CEO Jung Sung-leep attended a naming ceremony for the country’s new carrier Saturday. The world’s first ice-breaking LNG carrier was named Christophe de Margerie, after the former chief executive of French oil company Total who was killed in an airplane accident in Moscow in 2014.Following the completion of successful test trials in March, the vessel is slated to be used as part of the country’s Yamal Project, a liquefied natural gas project located in the northernmost Yamal peninsula in Siberia, producing 16.5 million tons of LNG per year.DSME received an order for 15 icebreaking LNG carriers from companies in Russia, Japan and Canada for roughly $14.8 billion at $320 million per ship. The remaining 14 carriers are being constructed at the Okpo shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province and are expected to be delivered by the first half of 2020.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)