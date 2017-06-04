Moon vows to use every penny to create new jobs

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his commitment to creating new jobs Sunday, vowing to make sure that every penny the government spends will contribute to expanding employment opportunities.



"Jobs are growth and welfare. We need to be happy when working. We must expand our income so we will also be happy when spending. Jobs are where a happy life starts," the president said in his official greetings posted on the web site of the new presidential committee on job creation, which opened Sunday.



Lee Yong-sup (at podium), vice chairman of the presidential committee on job creation, speaks to reporters following the establishment of the new committee chaired by President Moon Jae-in on June 1, 2017. (Yonhap)