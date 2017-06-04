[BREAKING] Police call London attacks terrorism

LONDON (AP) -- Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident."



People walk away about 10 minutes after midnight from inside a police cordon after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby. (AP)

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.Police say they are working with Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution to evacuate public from the London Bridge incident.Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby.The BBC says more than one person has been killed.British Prime Minister Theresa May says the incident "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London "is being treated as a potential act of terrorism."May says it is a "fast-moving investigation" and her thoughts are with those caught up in the "dreadful events."Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.The BBC says more than one person has been killed.Jeremy Corbyn, the head of the Labour Party, said on Twitter: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."