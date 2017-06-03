S. Korea investigating new suspected case of avian influenza

South Korea said Saturday it is looking into a new possible case of avian influenza, marking the first suspected case in about two months.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it received a new report of suspected avian influenza from a poultry farm on the southern island of Jeju.



Three chickens were found dead at the farm on Friday and tested positive for the H5 subtype, the ministry said, citing results of an initial test.



More detailed results will be available next Monday, it said. (Yonhap)