Yulchon named Asia’s most innovative law firm in dispute resolution

It was named one of the top five most innovative firms in the Asia-Pacific region at the FT Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers Awards ceremony Thursday in Hong Kong, according to the company. It was recognized by FT as the most innovative law firm in Korea for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.
Since 2014, FT has been presenting awards to law firms headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region to recognize innovative legal work.
A Yulchon official attributed the law firm’s success to the company putting innovation at the core of its strategies.
“These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation, and our passion for delivering ground-breaking solutions for our clients,” said Yun Sai-ree, a managing partner at Yulchon.
|Yun Sai-ree (center), a managing partner at Yulchon, was named by the Financial Times as the most innovative law firm in dispute resolution, at a ceremony in Hong Kong, Thursday. (Yulchon)
Among more than 500 submissions and nominations from 71 law firms, the company garnered high scores in innovation in three categories -- business of law, legal expertise and social responsibility.
The FT recognized Yulchon’s two standout deals: defending Korea’s Finance Ministry for its sanctions against an Iranian bank in a bilateral dispute from 2011-2016 and successfully representing more than 100 Korean firms in corporate tax disputes, according to Yulchon officials.
Earlier this year, Yulchon was also recognized as national law firm of the year by Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s renowned lawyer ranking firms.
By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)