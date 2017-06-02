Samsung Heavy Industries secures $2.5b contract

The deal is part of the Coral South project led by Italy’s state-run energy firm Eni and other partner companies.
Under the contract, Samsung Heavy Industries will construct a floating natural gas production facility by 2020. The construction is expected to begin in 2019, according to the company.
|(Yonhap)
The facility, which measures 439 meters in length, 65 meters in width, 38.5 meters in depth and weighs some 210,000 tons, will be able to produce 3 million tons of LNG and 480,000 tons of condensate annually.
Including the latest contract, the company has landed contracts worth $4.8 billion in total this year for the building of 13 vessels.
They include eight tankers, two LNG carriers, a LNG floating storage regasification unit, a floating liquefied natural gas, and a floating production unit.
Italy’s state-run energy firm Eni and China Petroleum Corp. have 50 percent and 20 percent stakes in the Mozambique project, respectively. Korea’s state-run Korea Gas also has a 10 percent share in the joint venture.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)