[Breaking] 1 Korean dead, 3 injured in Manila shooting: embassy

One South Korean died and three others were injured in a shooting attack at a resort hotel complex in Manila, Seoul's embassy in the Southeast Asian country said Friday.



Foreign media reported that a gunman barged into a mall at the Resorts World Manila complex early in the day and fired shots multiple times toward a large TV screen, before he poured gasoline on gambling tables and set them on fire.





The South Korean Embassy in the Philippines said a man presumed to be in his mid-40s died from a possible heart attack, while three other Korean nationals sustained minor injuries during the ensuing panic.The victim was among some 36 bodies found at the site, most of whom may have likely died from suffocation, according to the authorities.The Manila police said it has no evidence that it was a terrorist attack and suspects it to be a robbery.The suspect stole casino chips worth about 110 million pesos ($2.27 million) and fled the scene. He was later found dead in a room of the same hotel, apparently after committing suicide.Hundreds of people flocked to the exit to escape, causing chaos. Some 54 people have been treated for injuries so far.The South Korean Embassy has dispatched two officials to the scene to determine if any additional South Korean nationals were hurt, official sources said. (Yonhap)