China calls fatal bus fire inside tunnel act of arson

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday called a bus fire last month that killed 10 South Korean children in China an act of arson, the South Korean Embassy in Beijing said.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry notified the South Korean Embassy of the outcome of an investigation into the cause of the accident on May 9, when a school bus carrying 11 kindergarten students and a teacher caught fire inside the Taojiakuang Tunnel in Weihai, a city in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong.





This photo shows a bus gutted by fire inside the Taojiakuang Tunnet in Shandong province, China, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

According to the investigation result, the driver of the bus set fire to the bus in a feeble-minded state after he rear-ended a preceding vehicle.Ten of the children were South Koreans and another, who was killed as well, was Chinese, while the driver also died and the teacher was severely injured.The students attended a kindergarten affiliated with an international school largely catering to Koreans. (Yonhap)