[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Seoul Grand Park Rose Festival is held at Gwacheon Seoul Grand Park from May 27 to June 11.The programs include photo competition, magic show (Saturdays and Sundays), Rose and Love Concert (Saturdays and Sundays) couple mugs (fee varies) and plaster mine on Memorial Day.The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but closes at 8 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.Admission fees are 2,000 for adults, 1,500 won for teenagers and 1,000 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotlines at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.“Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju,” a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition offers visitors chance to walk through hundreds of hanok in the Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Programs include moonlight photography competition, traditional music night, Jeonju traditional opera, shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is held from May 27 to Sept.13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Korean Folk Village hosts the Welcome to Joseon Variety Festival each spring, with this year’s event being held until June 18.Programs include parades and performances as well as hands-on activities and actors dressed in Joseon-era clothing wandering freely throughout the park to interact with visitors. The hands-on activities include face painting and Joseon travel log stamp tour.Visitors can also view special performances like the parade and fusion “madanggeuk,” a traditional outdoor play.The festival is held at Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is open to visitors of all ages. Duration of the performances is from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese or call travel hotline at 1330.The Gwanghwamun International Art Festival is designed to increase public knowledge and appreciation for the arts and culture.In addition to the art exhibitions, visitors will also be able to enjoy various performances and try different kinds of arts and crafts such as ceramics, silver handicrafts, leather handicrafts, and more.The visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the charges vary depending on the program.Korean or English-speaking visitors can find detailed information on the location at www.sejongpac.or.kr. For more information, call the travel hotlines at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Centum Beer Festival, sponsored and managed by the Centum Beer Festival Committee, is held in Busan’s KNN Centum Plaza every summer. The festival offers unlimited beer and snacks for all visitors to enjoy with many diverse cultural events.Participation fee is 10,000 per person, and the event is open to adults only.The event is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.For more information, call the travel hotlines at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.