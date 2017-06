Scenes from Kim Chung-ha’s teaser video (MNH Entertainment)

Singer Kim Chung-ha on Friday revealed the teaser video for the music video of her upcoming song “Why Don’t You Know.”The singer poses in an exotic-looking outfit, with the release date of her song June 7 shown in the background.The release of “Why Don’t You Know,” due Wednesday, will mark the first solo debut for any former member of now-disbanded I.O.I.Kim was a contender in survival show “Produce 101,” which picked out 11 winners to be a member of project group I.O.I.