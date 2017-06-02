Lovelyz to hold second solo concert ‘Alwayz’

Lovelyz will showcase a variety of performances with a wide repertoire of songs, according to its agency Woollim Entertainment on Friday.
|K-pop group Lovelyz (Woollim Entertainment)
The girl group held its first concert Jan. 13-15 in Seoul, performing hit songs such as “Hi,” “Ah-Choo” and “Destiny.”
“Lovelyz still has a lot more to show to its fans. The group is preparing to present good memories to the fans who have been supporting and cheering for it for a long time,” the agency’s official said.
The concerts will take place in Olympic Hall at the Olympic Park in Seoul.
Tickets will be available on Interpark’s website for fan club members starting at 8 p.m. on June 21, while regular ticket sales will begin at 8 p.m. on June 23.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)