Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 13th save of season

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has saved his 13th game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.



Oh threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday (local time), preserving the Cards' 2-0 victory. The right-hander gave up a hit but collected two strikeouts to pick up a save for the second straight day.





St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Oh Seung-hwan and catcher Yadier Molina celebrate a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 1, 2017. (UPI-Yonhap)

With his latest performance, Oh lowered his ERA from 2.88 to 2.77. He also has one win and two losses this season.Oh, who replaced Trevor Rosenthal, first got Adrian Gonzalez on a full-count four-seam fastball. Gonzalez argued the called third strike by home plate umpire Marty Foster but had to go to the dugout.It was Oh's 900th strikeout of his professional career. The 34-year-old collected 625 strikeouts in his homeland, where he played with the Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization and earned 147 strikeouts with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. He had 103 strikeouts last season with the Cardinals.Oh then allowed a single to Chase Utley, but the game turned messy after Foster ejected Gonzalez, who apparently didn't stop chirping from the dugout. Gonzalez then got out of the dugout to confront the umpire, which also prompted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to also go to the plate to have a discussion with Foster.Despite the on-field delay, Oh didn't lost his composure and faced pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal, who eventually ended up having the same fate as Gonzalez. The Dodgers catcher fanned on a full-count four-seam fastball but was apparently not happy over a called strike on Oh's second pitch. Grandal also got into an argument with Foster and was tossed later.After watching two hitters thrown out from the game, Oh wrapped up his outing by retiring Austin Barnes on a fly out to shortstop Aldemys Diaz. (Yonhap)