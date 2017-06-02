WFP donates 1,900 tons of food to vulnerable people in N. Korea: report

The UN World Food Program provided 1,900 tons of food aid to North Korea's vulnerable people in April, Voice of America reported Friday.



Silke Buhr, spokeswoman of WFP's Regional Bureau for Asia told VOA's Korean Service that the UN food aid agency delivered the food to 760,400 vulnerable people in the North, including young children and pregnant and nursing women.





North Koreans rest at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang on April 16, 2017, in this photo released by Europe's news photo agency EPA. (Yonhap)

It marked an average of 2,500 grams monthly per person and an average of 83 grams daily per person.During the reported month, WFP's food aid to North Korea increased about 7 percent from a month ago, but the daily ration per person fell moderately from 86 grams reported in March.Those figures are compared to 1,950 tons of food provided to about 640,000 people and an average of 101 grams daily per person in April last year.According to the report, a lack of funds was cited as the cause of the fall, with Buhr saying the UN relief group could provide around two-thirds of the standard ration in April.WFP would need about $128.7 million to deliver food to vulnerable groups in North Korea by the end of next year but the U.S. food aid group had only secured $42 million of funds, or 32.4 percent of its target, as of the end of May, the report said. (Yonhap)