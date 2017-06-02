Samsung's Bixby joins forces with local banks

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has reached an agreement with three local banks to allow users to use banking services via its voice command program, Bixby.



The South Korean tech giant said under the project with Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank, users can ask the artificial intelligence program Bixby to display bank accounts or make financial transactions through voice.



Users with a Woori account can also make currency exchanges via Bixby. The program was first adopted on Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S8 smartphones.



The service connects to the mobile transaction app Samsung Pay and the biometric authentication program Samsung Pass.



If a user makes an order to Bixby by voice, it will connect to financial platforms registered to Samsung Pay and make verifications via Samsung Pass.



Users need to make verifications through iris screening when making financial transactions.



The latest update is expected to simplify financial transactions as users no longer need to use the one time password system. (Yonhap)