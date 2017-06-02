US imposes sanctions on NK's top office State Affairs Commission

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- The United States imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea on Thursday, blacklisting the regime's highest office, the State Affairs Commission, and other entities and individuals as it further tightens the screws on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.



The sanctions came after a series of successful missile tests by North Korea in recent months that demonstrated steady progress in its pursuit of various types of missiles, including a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US.



(Yonhap)

The Treasury Department measures blacklisted four individuals, including one Russian, as well as 10 entities, including the State Affairs Commission, the Korean People's Army and the Ministry of People's Armed Forces, for their roles in the country's weapons of mass destruction programs.The commission is the North's highest office of state and leader Kim Jong-un rules the country as its chairman.