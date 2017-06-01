[Eye plus] A market open to all

From secondhand goods and handicraft items to ethnic goods and foods, Seoul’s Foreigners’ Flea Market is the place to be for anyone looking for a bargain, or simply a day out in Seoul.The market is held five times a year, on the third Sunday of selected months between April and October – once in May, September and October, and twice in June.On the selected days, the Foreigners’ Flea Market springs to life in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Plaza, which also provides the stage for a host of other markets and events organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The flea market for expats brings together expatriates from all walks of life as vendors and visitors, as well as Koreans old and young.The market offers expatriates a chance to sell their wares be it food or trinkets, without participation fees. For the visitors, the market provides a chance to get a taste of life outside Korea, in the heart of Seoul.However, the market is more than a simple market where people gather to sell and buy goods. Not all of the stalls provided to 30 or so groups offer goods. Some participants choose to use the event as a window of opportunity for helping abandoned dogs find new homes, and to raise funds to care for stray cats.Photographed by Park Hyun-koo.Written by Choi He-suk