Moon, Danish PM hold phone talks over NK nukes, bilateral ties

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday held phone talks with Denmark’s prime minister to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issue and ways to strengthen their countries’ ties, the presidential office said.



Moon expressed his thanks to Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen for Denmark’s support of Seoul’s move to seek North Korea’s denuclearization, according to Cheong Wa Dae.





Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Moon solicited support from Rasmussen over Seoul’s plan to push for North Korea’s denuclearization in a bold and fundamental manner, his spokesman Park Soo-hyun told reporters.In response, Rasmussen said Denmark has concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, expressing strong support for South Korea’s move, Park added.The two leaders also discussed ways to beef up their bilateral relations and economic cooperation.Moon voiced hope for close cooperation with Denmark in the development of renewable energy and other sources of future energy.He also said that South Korea plans to join a global initiative for green and sustainable growth, named Partnering for the Green Global Goals 2030.Rasmussen said that he would like to discuss the possibility of South Korea holding the first meeting of the P4G next year.“The Danish prime minister asked for Moon to visit his country and Moon expressed hope for discussing ways to strengthen the bilateral relations by visiting there at a mutually convenient time,” Park added. (Yonhap)