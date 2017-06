Frozen fly found in Binggrae ice cream: consumer

Melona bar with a frozen fly (provided by Park)

A consumer claimed Thursday that a frozen fly was found in an ice cream bar from Binggrae.“I was eating the ice cream when I discovered the fly frozen into the ice cream,” the consumer surnamed Park told The Korea Herald. He added that he had purchased the Melona ice cream bar at around 5 p.m. from a convenience store Wednesday.When Park contacted the customer service center, a quality manager came to pick up the ice cream bar at about 2 p.m. Thursday.“He just apologized and said that there was no way the bug could have gotten into the ice cream because the factory uses an anti-pest system,” Park said, adding that he did not receive an offer for an immediate refund or exchange, but later received a call from Binggrae offering a gift certificate.“These are products for children, but the quality is not being controlled at all,” Park said.A spokesman for Binggrae said the company was looking into the incident. “Of course, there could be cases in which a product was contaminated during production, but it is quite rare,” he said. “We will look into the exact cause and get back in touch with the consumer.”By Won Ho-jung ( hjwon@heraldcorp.com