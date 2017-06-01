Frozen fly found in Binggrae ice cream: consumer

Moon, Danish PM hold phone talks over NK nukes, bilateral ties

Published : 2017-06-01 18:31
Updated : 2017-06-01 18:31

A consumer claimed Thursday that a frozen fly was found in an ice cream bar from Binggrae.

“I was eating the ice cream when I discovered the fly frozen into the ice cream,” the consumer surnamed Park told The Korea Herald. He added that he had purchased the Melona ice cream bar at around 5 p.m. from a convenience store Wednesday.
Melona bar with a frozen fly (provided by Park)

When Park contacted the customer service center, a quality manager came to pick up the ice cream bar at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

“He just apologized and said that there was no way the bug could have gotten into the ice cream because the factory uses an anti-pest system,” Park said, adding that he did not receive an offer for an immediate refund or exchange, but later received a call from Binggrae offering a gift certificate.

“These are products for children, but the quality is not being controlled at all,” Park said.

A spokesman for Binggrae said the company was looking into the incident. “Of course, there could be cases in which a product was contaminated during production, but it is quite rare,” he said. “We will look into the exact cause and get back in touch with the consumer.” 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

