Frozen fly found in Binggrae ice cream: consumer

“I was eating the ice cream when I discovered the fly frozen into the ice cream,” the consumer surnamed Park told The Korea Herald. He added that he had purchased the Melona ice cream bar at around 5 p.m. from a convenience store Wednesday.
|Melona bar with a frozen fly (provided by Park)
When Park contacted the customer service center, a quality manager came to pick up the ice cream bar at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
“He just apologized and said that there was no way the bug could have gotten into the ice cream because the factory uses an anti-pest system,” Park said, adding that he did not receive an offer for an immediate refund or exchange, but later received a call from Binggrae offering a gift certificate.
“These are products for children, but the quality is not being controlled at all,” Park said.
A spokesman for Binggrae said the company was looking into the incident. “Of course, there could be cases in which a product was contaminated during production, but it is quite rare,” he said. “We will look into the exact cause and get back in touch with the consumer.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)