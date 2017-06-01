Absolut Vodka to release new lime flavor

The new product, Absolut Lime, is made from natural ingredients without any artificial sweeteners to preserve the lime flavor, according to the company.
|Absolut Vodka’s new lime-flavored vodka, Absolut Lime (Absolut Vodka)
The company is also to offer 13,000 home-made cocktail kits that include a highball glass with a scale mark to make Absolut Cool Lime.
“Absolut Lime will perfectly give the best refreshment to all customers who expect a cool mood and summery night,” said a marketing manager of Absolut.
Absolut Lime is to be prereleased via the unique party platform “#ABSOLUTNIGHTS” on June 5, where free tickets to the electronic dance music festival “Ultra Music Festival Korea 2017” will be handed out.
A limited quantity of the Absolut Lime Flash Bottle will also be on sale, allowing consumers to enjoy parties at home while listening to a mix set by the best DJs in Korea that can be accessed through Absolut Vodka’s mobile app.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)