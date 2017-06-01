Absolut Vodka to release new lime flavor

Moon, Danish PM hold phone talks over NK nukes, bilateral ties

Published : 2017-06-01 18:11
Updated : 2017-06-01 18:13

Absolut Vodka has added a new lime flavor to its popular series of vodkas, said the company Thursday.

The new product, Absolut Lime, is made from natural ingredients without any artificial sweeteners to preserve the lime flavor, according to the company. 
Absolut Vodka’s new lime-flavored vodka, Absolut Lime (Absolut Vodka)

The company is also to offer 13,000 home-made cocktail kits that include a highball glass with a scale mark to make Absolut Cool Lime.

“Absolut Lime will perfectly give the best refreshment to all customers who expect a cool mood and summery night,” said a marketing manager of Absolut.

Absolut Lime is to be prereleased via the unique party platform “#ABSOLUTNIGHTS” on June 5, where free tickets to the electronic dance music festival “Ultra Music Festival Korea 2017” will be handed out.

A limited quantity of the Absolut Lime Flash Bottle will also be on sale, allowing consumers to enjoy parties at home while listening to a mix set by the best DJs in Korea that can be accessed through Absolut Vodka’s mobile app.

By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)

