[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

To-woo (Lee Jung-jae) is the rugged leader of proxy soldiers who receive money from noblemen to go to war on their behalf. When the Imjin War between Joseon Kingdom and Japan breaks out, King Seonjo flees to Ming China. His son Prince Gwanghae (Yeo Jin-goo) is left to lead the royal court alone, and the responsibility of protecting and guiding the young heir befalls on To-woo.Upon news that his nemesis Captain Salazar has escaped from the Devil’s Triangle, the ever eccentric pirate of the Black Pearl, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), launches on a hunt for the Trident of Poseidon, which legend says bestows its holder control over all the seas. In the course of his journey, he uneasily joins hands with Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) of the British Royal Navy and Carina Smith (Kaya Scodelario), a headstrong astrologer.Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) have been dating for awhile, finally reaching the meet-the-parents point in the relationship. Rose invites Chris to a weekend mini-vacation in an upstate home with her family. At first, Chris believes Rose’s parents are being uncommonly kind to overcompensate for their awkwardness with their daughter’s interracial relationship. But in a series of disquieting discoveries throughout the weekend, Chris faces a truth he had never imagined.Jae-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) is the maniacal head of a drug smuggling operation. While behind bars, he befriends Hyun-soo (Im Si-wan), a young delinquent who appears equally boisterous. Jae-ho suggests Hyunsoo join his operation, and the two begin working together in Jae-ho’s criminal gang upon their release from prison. The two soon come to slowly reveal their ambitions and hidden sides, however, and embark on a precarious partnership of suspicion and trust.