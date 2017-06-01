Hyundai's May sales sink 14% on weak overseas demand

Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 14 percent last month from a year earlier due to weaker overseas demand.



The country's biggest carmaker by sales sold a total of 367,969 vehicles in May, down from 429,084 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



(Yonhap)

Domestic sales dipped 0.4 percent year-over-year to 60,607 vehicles in May from 60,827 units a year earlier. Overseas sales plunged 17 percent to 307,362 from 368,257 during the same period, it said.As the low-growth trend is expected to continue both in advanced and emerging markets, the carmaker said it plans to launch models that are specific to countries to better woo customers.In the January-May period, Hyundai sold a combined 1.82 million autos, down 6.5 percent from 1.95 million on-year, it said. (Yonhap)