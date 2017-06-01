[Newsmaker] THAAD scandal to bring end to duo decorative military career

Former National Security Office chief Kim Kwan-jin (left) and Defense Minister Han Min-koo (Yonhap)

During the previous Park Geun-hye administration, most high-profile decisions about national security were led by two Army generals with high-flying military careers: Defense Minister Han Min-koo and then-presidential security chief Kim Kwan-jin.After graduating from the Korean Military Academy -- equivalent to West Point in the US -- the two generals were promoted much faster than their classmates and left the military with top positions under their belt. They both held the title of chairman of Joints Chiefs of Staff before leaving the Army.Their decorative military career, however, is on the brink of ending in disgrace as they are under investigation for hiding crucial information from their new commander in chief, President Moon Jae-in, regarding the number of launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system brought into South Korea from the US.The scandal is expected to prompt a dramatic shift in the country’s decision-making process about national security issues, signaling an end to the decadelong process led by former Army generals with a hawkish stance on North Korea.“It amounts to commitment of critical mutiny and disruption of national discipline,” said Rep. Shim Jae-kwon of President Moon’s governing Democratic Party, who servers as a member of the National Assembly foreign affairs and Unification Committee.On Wednesday, Han and Min underwent the investigation by Cheong Wa Dae for failing to report to President Moon about the fact that there are four additional THAAD launchers placed in South Korea. Beforehand, the existence of only two launchers were known to the public.Although they were key players during the THAAD negotiations and considered to be among the few with knowledge of the existence of the four launchers, the two Army generals withheld the information even during a parliamentary hearing.Whenever Han was asked about the THAAD deployment by the lawmakers, Han appeared to feign ignorance about the process, which proved to be a falsehood soon afterwards. On May 6, when THAAD components were on its way to South Korea, Han told the lawmakers that he was not sure about deployment schedule.Security Chief Kim is under fire for abusing his power to “finalize” the THAAD deployment during his visit to the United States in January and March, when former President Park Geun-hye was suspended from power after being impeached by the lawmakers over massive bribery scandal.Some progressive lawmakers suggested that Kim even refused to hand over critical information about THAAD to his successor in the new government.“Cheong Wad Dae didn’t receive a single PAPER from Kim about THAAD,” said Rep. Kim Jong-dae of Justice Party, an expert in military and security issues, in an interview with local media on Wednesday. “Kim has never handed over critical information like how the deployment decision was made.”By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)