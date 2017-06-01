Renault Samsung May sales fall 15% on lower demand

Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault S.A., said Thursday its May sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier on weak consumer demand.



Renault Samsung sold a total of 20,517 vehicles in May, down from 24,113 units a year earlier, due to slowing demand for its SM3 compact and SM6 flagship sedan, the company said in a statement.



Domestic sales declined 16 percent year-over-year to 9,222 units from 8,702 units a year earlier. Exports also slid 14 percent to 11,295 from 13,109 during the same period, it said.Exports of the SM3 compact plunged 76 percent year-on-year to 40 units last month and shipments of the Rogue SUV were down 41 percent to 7,250, the company said.In the January-May period, the carmaker sold a combined 109,080 autos, up 8.3 percent from 100,677 in the year-ago period, it said.The company's current lineup also includes the SM7 large-size sedan, the SM5 midsize sedan, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan and the QM3 and QM6 SUVs.French automaker Renault S.A. owns 80 percent of Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)