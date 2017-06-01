Will Moon meet Trump without business delegation?

(Yonhap)

Speculations have been raised that President Moon Jae-in could possibly exclude a group of South Korean business representatives on his maiden international trip to the US later this month, in the wake of increasing signs that the nation’s new leader is ill at ease with large businesses over his labor-friendly policy and chaebol reform initiatives.Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, told reporters that the presidential office is still “reviewing” whether to take businessmen on Moon’s US trip, citing a lack of time.“We didn’t completely rule out the possibility (of taking business representatives), but are reviewing the matter,” Chung told reporters before departing for Washington for a two-day visit. “But the matter of whether we can assist their efficient business activities is one consideration because we don’t have enough time for (such) preparation.”Most of the time, business delegations have accompanied South Korean presidents on their foreign tours in order to help bridge bilateral ties on trade and business, and also to create new business opportunities overseas. The groups, invited by Cheong Wa Dae, have consisted of the heads of business lobby groups and the leaders of South Korean conglomerates.The late President Roh Moo-hyun, Moon’s former boss and political mentor, on his first trip to Washington in 2003, took 31 business delegates, including Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo and Hanhwa Chairman Kim Seung-youn. Former President Park Geun-hye even took a group of 166 businessmen, the biggest in size, on her last trip to the US in 2015.Foreign leaders taking businessmen on their official trips overseas are also seen as customary. US President Donald Trump also took US business leaders with him on his Middle East tour last month. In Saudi Arabia, they signed deals potentially worth more than $200 billion over the next 10 years, according to news reports.Cheong Wa Dae is contemplating whether to take businessmen, which has been a standard practice by past administrations. However, the presidential office has emphasized preparation for a summit with Trump first.In his first official visit to the US, Moon is set to discuss with Trump grave issues such as North Korea’s military provocations and the disputed installment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on the Korean Peninsula.“Some (inside Cheong Wa Dae) suggested that the delegation should include businessmen to some extent, but the plan remains uncertain,” a government official was quoted by Chosun Ilbo as saying.“Even if it sets up a business delegation, (the presidential office) will keep its size small,“ he said, adding that there won’t be any business forum.Others also suggested that Moon does not want to evoke an image of building a cozy relationship with the heads of conglomerates. But not taking them on his trip could also pose a burden on the leader, who needs to gain support for his key labor and economic policies, for which participation from major conglomerates is key.Signs of discord have already been detected between major business lobby groups and Cheong Wa Dae.On Thursday, business circles including the Korea Employers Federation were seen disconcerted after a summary of their negative stance toward Moon’s labor policies was leaked to the media.Industry watchers, however, expressed concerns that along with geopolitical and security concerns, the Moon administration must resolve tension growing over the trade sector with Trump adding pressure to rewrite a bilateral free trade deal.The business delegation could serve as a communication channel to voice concern over renegotiation of the deal, but Moon might be losing that chance, an expert said, wishing to remain anonymous.Businesses are keeping a wait-and-see mode, that no invitation from Cheong Wa Dae for the trip has arrived so far.“We haven‘t received any calls from the presidential office, even if we are invited, it is customarily Cheong Wa Dae‘s job to announce the list of businesses accompanying the president for the trip,“ a company official said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)