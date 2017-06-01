SAP launches expense management solution Concur

(Yonhap)

SAP’s subsidiary company specializing in management solutions for business trips, expenses and invoices, Concur, has entered the Korean market, the company said Thursday.“Concur is like a mobile secretary on your phone,” said CEO of SAP Korea Hyung Won-joon.“For instance, an employee does not have to file his receipt after using services such as Uber during his business trip as the report will be sent digitally to the company through Concur.”He added that Concur has been released at the perfect time amid the growing need for a transparent management system.Concur also employs the newest technologies in the “fourth industrial revolution,” providing an ecosystem for digital platforms via the cloud system, connecting various companies into a large global network.CFO of SAP Business Networks and Application Mark Malone added that Korea, being one of top 10 countries in the business travel expense market, will benefit from Concur’s integrated expense management system which enables greater efficiency, accuracy and speed for both employees and employers.He listed increased compliance through localization, cost savings, improvement in employee satisfaction, and enhanced global operations as some of the benefits that Concur will provide.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)