Kia's May sales dip 9.8% on lower demand

Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday its vehicle sales fell 9.8 percent last month from a year earlier on lower demand at home and overseas.



The country's second-biggest carmaker by sales sold a total of 219,128 vehicles in May, down from 242,847 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



"Compared to the same period of last year, the lack of tax benefits and new models drove down the sales results in May," the company said in a statement.Domestic sales fell 8.6 percent on-year to 43,522 units in May, and overseas sales were down 10 percent to 175,606 from 195,233 over the same period, it said.In the January-May period, Kia's combined sales declined 8.5 percent to 1,088,215 units from 1,189,623 last year, the statement said. (Yonhap)