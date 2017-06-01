Govt to impose fine on hiring of irregular workers

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s presidential committee tasked with job creation on Thursday said that it will levy fines on large companies hiring an excessive number of irregular workers in a display of President Moon Jae-in’s strong determination to eradicate irregular jobs during his presidency.The presidential job creation committee announced measures to be implemented within President Moon’s first 100 days in office, which includes the removal of irregular jobs, creation of jobs in the public sector and reduction of working hours.Lee Yong-sup, vice chair of the committee, said in a press briefing held at a government office in Seoul that the government will levy fines on large companies that hire an excessive number of irregular workers at a “reasonable level.” It will also restrict the hiring of irregular workers to certain jobs and give tax incentives to companies turning irregular workers into regular ones, he said.Asked why small and medium-sized firms, where irregular workers are more prevalent, are excluded from the system, he said, “Large companies have the capacity not to hire irregular workers, but they do so to fire them easily. So we are applying the rule on conglomerates first.”The committee said that it will review the government system, budget and tax system, and redesign them to focus on generating jobs. It will push to pass the necessary legislation and secure extra budget to put in place such measures.“We will make the creation of quality jobs a top policy priority,” Lee said. “We will restore the virtuous circle of growth, jobs and distribution.”Creating quality jobs and improving labor conditions was President Moon’s key election pledge, which he believes will revitalize the economy and tackle widening inequality. Under his direct supervision, he set up the committee to oversee plans to add jobs.The committee said it will lay out a roadmap to remove all non-regular jobs and generate 810,000 jobs in the public sector, which Moon has said will pave the way for the private sector.A report by the Korea Labor Institute showed that most irregular workers are excluded from social safety nets and receive only half the wage of regular workers. Non-regular workers accounted for 32 percent of the entire workforce in Korea, as of the end of March 2016.According to the report, only 36 percent of irregular workers had state pension subscriptions, compared to 83 percent for regular workers. Some 45 percent of irregular workers received health insurance benefits, compared to 86 percent for regular workers. The monthly average wage of regular workers was 2.79 million won ($2,486) in 2016, compared to 1.49 million won for irregular workers.To foster job creation in the private sector, the committee said it will ease regulations, expand tax incentives for those hiring workers and devise a long-term plan to create a startup-friendly environment and cope with the “fourth industrial revolution.”Its plan also includes coming up with measures to raise minimum wage from the current 6,470 won to 10,000 won by 2020 and reduce working hours from the current 68 to 52 hours per week.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)